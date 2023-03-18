A driver died after hitting a pole on Route 4 between Laguna Paiva and Nelson

In circumstances that are being investigated, this Saturday morning there was a road accident that resulted in the death of the driver of a vehicle.

The first information revealed that the crash occurred on Provincial Route 4, between the towns of Laguna Paiva and Nelson, north of the city of Santa Fe.

Official sources indicated that minutes before 7 they received the notice for a black VW Gol brand car that hit a public lighting column in an area where some EPE transformers are installed.