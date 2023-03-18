A driver died after hitting a pole on Route 4 between Laguna Paiva and Nelson

In circumstances that are being investigated, this Saturday morning there was a road accident that resulted in the death of the driver of a vehicle.
The first information revealed that the crash occurred on Provincial Route 4, between the towns of Laguna Paiva and Nelson, north of the city of Santa Fe.
Official sources indicated that minutes before 7 they received the notice for a black VW Gol brand car that hit a public lighting column in an area where some EPE transformers are installed.
Upon arriving at the scene, the officers encountered the driver of the vehicle, the only occupant of the vehicle, lifeless.
In addition to the police, volunteer firefighters worked in the area of the incident trying to remove the body of the victim, who had not yet been identified.