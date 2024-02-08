A First Dates bachelor runs away from dinner when his partner is in the bathroom

That date would not have seen a crush even with a thousand archers aiming at the table. There is barely a week left until Valentine’s Day and the trumpets of love sound at the doors of the castle of Mediaset: the format presented by Carlos Sobera prepares for an unprecedented gala and all the diners are infected, in some way, with those butterflies, hummingbirds and dragonflies in their stomachs. Or almost all. Whoever does not do so jumps off the ship directly, without walking the plank and without waiting for dawn.

Sandra He came to the program from Madrid looking for someone nice, a mature and educated boy who wouldn’t lose his rings for showing affection. I appeared lexa law student who lives in Bilbao and who It was a little shorter than she would have liked. It could have been the nerves of the moment, the feeling of embarrassment that a camera on in front of someone awakens; but not. It was not that. I just didn’t feel a crush. And so he confessed: In my opinion, I didn’t think she was pretty.

It’s not that she had been passionate about him, but there are those who still bet on knowing the inside of people. Sandra chose to move forward. because the person is carried inside and not outside. Silence took over each other’s presentations. In those it began a date that neither of them would have wanted to repeat.

I have felt humiliated

They went to the table and nothing changed. She took the initiative and began throwing questions at her date. Sandra spoke and Lex did not show the slightest bit of interest, limiting his words to brief responses. He once again used Cuatro’s chambers as a private confessional: First of all I need a physical connection. So, if I don’t connect, I talk to a minimum because I don’t like it.

And so it was. Sandra had realized the circumstance and asked him, without half measures, what he thought of her. He was clear and she told him that I didn’t feel physical attraction. It had become reciprocal. With the team of First Dates Sandra became even more sincere: I have felt quite uncomfortable, I have felt that I was bringing up all the topics of conversation. And he was about to do it with his mother; She went to the bathroom to call her on the phone and, when she came back, Lex was no longer there.

The Bilbano had stood him up. While Sandra was in the bathroom, she got up and left. Since we already know that there will be nothing, I prefer to leave, the bachelor said to one of the waitresses, who, in a desperate attempt to prevent his escape, urged him to, at least, say goodbye to his date. Lex was blunt: No, we’ve already talked about it. It won’t bother her. I think she doesn’t care because we just met.

It didn’t matter if that fear was more or less justified. The fact is that he had done it. She was doing. And when that was reconstructed in Sandra’s retina when she saw the solitary table, surrounded by many others where couples were playing to get to know each other, His face fell.

I have never been left stranded on a date. I think that should not be done. I have felt quite cold and quite humiliated. I didn’t expect him to abandon me in this way, I expected a little more maturity, it seemed like a stupid thing to me, I stated, remarking that will return to the format because that was the fault of that elusive Bilbano and not the program. Not even with a thousand archers pointing at the table.