A former Big Brother winner was arrested for a cause of trafficking with connections in Misiones | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Monday March 20, 2023 | 4:26 p.m.

Marcelo Corazza, the winner of the first edition of the reality show Big Brother held in 2001 and current producer of the same program that is broadcast on the Telefé channel, was arrested this Monday in the investigation in which he is accused of corruption of minors. The cause, according to the source of the investigation, began in 1999, and just today, 24 years later, it led to arrests and six searches.

After six raids carried out in Oberá and in the Buenos Aires towns of General Pacheco, Tigre and General Rodríguez, Corazza and three other people were arrested. All within the framework of a case for “corruption of minors” initiated in 1999 that is being investigated by the National Criminal and Correctional Court 48, in charge of Javier Sánchez Sarmiento.