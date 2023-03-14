A gigantic mural at the end of the world: spectacular tribute to Messi in Ushuaia

The Ushuaia Muralists Meeting (EMUSH) was held in the city of Tierra del Fuego and brought together 10 local artists and special guests.

One of them, the renowned Argentine muralist Maximiliano Bagnasco, painted an impressive mural in honor of Lionel Messi.

The work of the football star shows him smiling, with the national team shirt and an aura that envelops his face, in the middle of the postcard that offers the landscape of the southern city.

The theme of the new EMUSH2023 edition was the National Being with the aim of reflecting Argentine identity and cultural belonging through murals, including popular idols such as Messi, who was portrayed by the artist, along with 9 other muralists who turned the city in a true open-air gallery. In this way, a circuit of murals was built for the tourist attraction of places in Ushuaia.