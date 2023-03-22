A historic day with a terrible story – Tim Sparv remembers the minutes after Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest at the Park: “It was quiet and surreal”

Finland is back in Copenhagen to start the European Championship qualifiers. During the last visit, the football world stood still when Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped – this is how Tim Sparv remembers the tumultuous EC premiere.

“We had waited a long time for that day. We had prepared during a long camp and watched the first EC match. We were very close – and when I woke up on the day of the match, we had a magical view of central Copenhagen.

Everyone uploads in their own way. The important thing for me has always been to stay away from social media, read a book and avoid thinking about the match too soon. It was also about activating the body in the morning and getting the nutrition it needs.

The preparations for this match were not unique, but it was impossible not to think that it was a special day. No matter what you did, it was present.

When we finally stood in the tunnel to go out for the warm-up, I felt an incredible sense of relief. There had been so much trouble with the knee before the EC. The fact that I could even lead the national team out in this match made the nerves disappear. I don’t usually get super nervous before matches in general, but standing there felt like a victory.

Was about avoiding naive mistakes

When it was time for warm-up, everything became so concrete. Seen from the players’ tunnel, the Finnish fans were on the right and we had our warm-up there. These were special times with the corona pandemic, but they were there in their thousands and wanted to experience the historic match. It felt wonderful.

On the way to the arena, we had passed Danish and Finnish supporters. From the bus I saw some friends who were going to the match. At the warm-up I saw more friends and acquaintances from Denmark, and my father was also there in the same corner.



Image: EPA-EFE Finland’s men’s national football team

Sometimes there are matches when you can feel that a few words are needed after a bad warm-up for everyone to understand the meaning. This was certainly not such an occasion, quite the opposite. It was about avoiding naive mistakes due to over-tagging.

I was extremely focused. During the national anthem, there was a huge sense of pride that we were standing there, but it was impossible to think about it too much. It was the last chance to block out the noise around us and get into their zone.

Completely silent in the dressing room

We didn’t have full control in the first half. It took too long to get into the game and give our back line time to catch its breath. Denmark dominated.

At the end of the half I didn’t really see what was happening on one sideline. I just saw Christian Eriksen fall and thought someone tackled him. I was a bit annoyed that we gave away an unnecessary free kick. As I walked towards our penalty area I looked at other players and someone said he just collapsed.

It took about fifteen seconds before I understood that this was not good.





Bild: Tomi Hänninen/Yle Denmark’s men’s national football team

We remained on the pitch and were very emotionally affected. After quite a while we were sent to the changing room. It was completely quiet there. We wanted to know what had happened, what will happen, if we are going to play again, and above all how it was with Eriksen.

It was very absurd. I and many others contacted the family. Then we waited for word from the Danish team, if they wanted to continue.

I spoke to Kasper Schmeichel and said that we support the decision that Denmark makes. At some stage I thought that the only right thing to do is to go home. The next minute we were told that we are driving in half an hour.

It was surreal. How do you retag?

Was wrong to continue

We had heard how Danish and Finnish supporters had sung together about Eriksen. It was nice when we came out again and Denmark came after us. We were just trying to support them – and that warm-up was, in football terms, the worst we’ve ever done.

It was seen that no one had the mental capacity to think about football. Then I really thought about what kind of match this is going to be. It was not possible to make demands on the teammates.

It was completely wrong to continue. It didn’t feel human in any way

It was completely wrong to continue. It didn’t feel human in any way. It was a big mental challenge for everyone, from the players on the field to families with children at home. It must have been very horrible for them.

We players hugged before the restart and wished each other good luck, but it was difficult to face a team that has that event with it. Let’s hope it never happens again.

No dancing, no beer

We did not make a particularly good effort football-wise. Denmark were much better, created chances and missed a penalty, but we worked and toiled, scored a goal and won.





Bild: Tomi Hänninen/Yle Finland’s men’s national football team

We wanted to win the match and it was nice in its own way when Joel Pohjanpalo scored the goal. But the euphoric scenes that one normally sees after a victory were not there. In the dressing room we were worried about Eriksen.

There was no dancing, no music, no shouts of victory, no beer.

We just took out our phones to look for information, went back to the hotel on the late bus and just thought about what to do with the next day.

No matter what happens, this is a day I will never forget. It was a terrible experience. During a camp with my current team, it came back concrete when the team doctor gave a briefing and showed what the players can do if this happens. He showed pictures from Denmark-Finland and I pointed out how important it is. It really is about saving lives.

At the same time, the EC premiere in Copenhagen was also a historic match for the Finnish men’s national team. It is written that I was there and played in Finland’s first playoff game. When I think about it now, it’s a hell of a mix of emotions that come to the surface.”

Tim Sparv played 84 A-national matches and his national team career culminated with the EC playoffs in the summer of 2021. At the end of the same year, Sparv retired and now works as a coach in Sparta Prague’s organization.

