A Latina with her own brand of whiskey helps diversify a masculine world – Hola News

Miami, Mar 20 (EFE).- Carin Luna-Ostaseski, a Cuban-American born in Miami, challenged machismo and stereotypes to enter the world of Scotch whiskey and is now celebrating ten years of her own brand with initiatives to help to other women in a process that knows to be very complicated.

Born Carin Castillo, the creator and owner of SIA Scotch Whiskey, which is produced and bottled in Scotland and is currently only sold in the United States, told EFE in an interview how she entered a world in which ten years ago there were not many women and less Latinas.

Now the female gender is more present and equality is also noticeable in the consumers of that alcoholic drink that in her youth Carin believed was only for older men and supposed that it tasted unpleasant.

“47% of whiskey consumers are now women, we are already close to half,” says this graphic designer who currently lives in Napa (California) and worked for 17 years as a creative director of marketing for large companies.

Associations such as the Women’s Cocktail Collective or the Women of the Vine and Spirits, to which Carin Luna-Ostaseski belongs, show that diversity has reached the business of alcoholic beverages in the US.

Carin is the only whiskey producer in the first of those associations, but there are other Latinas like Catalina Bentz, the first Chilean woman to have her own pisco company (Catan Pisco).

There is also Mara Smith, whose Inspiro Tequila brand is characterized by having women throughout the production process, including the well-known master distiller Ana María Romero Mena.

A LEGACY MADE OF MALTS AND VANILLA

“It wasn’t something I was looking for,” Carin says of her entry into the spirits business.

Before, she had to overcome her rejection of whiskey, because at that time she and her friends liked cocktails like “cosmopolitan”, which was the favorite of the characters in the series “Sex and the City”.

“One day a friend invited me to try a few types of Scotch (…) and I realized that there was a blend for everyone,” he recalls.

She was researching and was fascinated by the stories of the master blenders and the barrels in which they put their blend to mature for 20 years with the idea that perhaps they would never get to taste it and that would be their legacy.

“At that time I was already staring at my computer screen almost 12 hours a day and wondering, ‘What will my legacy be?’” he says.

Looking for an answer to his question, he liked the idea that Scotch whiskey is, “more than something to party with, a way to take time and have a moment connected” not to the computer or the phone.

To make her blend, she was advised by expert blenders of well-known brands, including a Scottish woman, Emma Walker, and attended many tastings, but in the end she made it by mixing herself the “single malts” (straight whiskey) that she liked the most. they liked the 300 that he came to try and that he had in his kitchen.

Carín did not want it to taste so much like “smoke”, she wanted flavors more “her own” to be felt, such as “vanilla, caramel, citrus or honey”.

THE HOUR OF RETRIBUTION

To carry out his project, he resorted to “crowdfunding” and had a positive response from people from many different origins.

With that money plus the salaries of his two jobs, credit cards and taking a loan on his home, he managed to raise the $200,000 he needed just to start his project.

In 2013, SIA Scoth Whisky, the “legacy” of Carin Luna-Ostaseski, distilled, blended, matured and bottled in Scotland, had come to life.

In these ten years, the product of the Cuban-American who entered a foreign world on the right foot has won various awards and recognitions.

Carin recognizes that her journey would not have been possible without the help of others, so in the spirit of giving back and making the paths of others easier than her own, she launched the SIA Scotch Entrepreneurial Spirit Fund in July 2021. .

To date he has donated more than $350,000 in grants of $10,000 to support those also looking to leave their legacy in a drink.

Ana Mengotti