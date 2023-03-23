A (major) update has arrived for WhatsApp on desktop

O WhatsApp has announced the launch of a new update for its Windows app that includes some new features regarding video calls.

Thanks to this new update, users of the WhatsApp app for Windows will be able to make video calls with groups of up to eight people and calls with up to 32 people.

However, says WhatsApp in blog post that the company does not intend to stop here and advances that it will “continue to expand these boundaries over time so that you can always stay in touch with friends, family and co-workers”.