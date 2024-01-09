A man arrested in Miami for harassing Shakira

Shakira crossed the pond to find calm and the noise of the city of Barcelona transformed into the unrest that awoke in her home. the insistence of an alleged harasser. The clouds in the shape of Piqué, the rumor of the debt with the Treasury, cleared and made a clean slate that, until now, has not been able to materialize in its fullness due to the insistence of the alleged harasser who has been involved in the latest altercation of which the Barranquilla artist has been the cover.

Numerous Florida media have reported on this, among them WSVNwhich has echoed the arrest of a man in the vicinity of Shakira’s mansion. This is Daniel John Valtier, a 56-year-old man from El Paso, Texas, who, according to the arrest report, was already an old acquaintance of the singer’s security.

From strange photos to sending toys to your house

As reported by the aforementioned media, John Valtier sent photographs alarming and disturbing through social networks that evolved to sending packages that arrived directly to your home. These episodes occurred between the end of December and the beginning of 2024and it didn’t take long for Shakira’s team of lawyers to take action on the matter, prompted by a complaint that she herself filed with the fear that this could affect, in addition to her integrity, that of her children, Sasha and Milan.

The arrest of the alleged harasser comes after several warnings that the singer’s legal team sent and that were in vain: After doing so, bottles of wine, chocolates and toys continued to arrive at the home. Then he decided to go to Miami, as he published on social networks, raising the concern of Shakira’s team and causing them to alert the authorities.

When this individual, who He claimed to be married to her and maintain a secret family.arrived in Miami from El Paso, the police were waiting at the door of the Colombian woman’s house. As he got out of the taxi, he was arrested by the Miami Beach police. And it was the security force that finished completing the portrait of the alleged harasser: he neither knew the victim nor any member of his family.

Now the issue is settled: John Valtier, who did not appear in bail court last Monday, faces harassment charges and, for her part, Shakira completes the circle of tranquility that she sought when she crossed the pond leaving her Barcelona life behind.