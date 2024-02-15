A man hits a customer at a Pollo Tropical in Miami in the middle of an argument over an order

Police are asking for help to identify a man who hit a customer at a restaurant for no reason. Pollo Tropicalin Pinecrest, Miami-Dade County.

In the images, captured by the establishment’s surveillance cameras, it is observed how a subject wearing a sweater hits another who was wearing black, then of getting upset because in his opinion the victim took a long time to place the order and the employees took a long time to take it.

Although the man told the aggressor to take his place and go first – as revealed America Camel– The offer was apparently frowned upon by the individual, who began to walk from one side to the other while insulting the other person.

The source stated that the man asked the subject to stop, but then the person involved reacted with anger and began hitting him repeatedly.

After the violent altercation, the attacker fled the scene northbound aboard a blue vehicle. The man who was attacked suffered some injuries to his face.

The incident occurred on February 1 around 8:30 pm at a Pollo Tropical restaurant located at 8975 and South Dixie Highway.a Pinecrest.

Regular customers of the establishment have reacted with astonishment to the images.

“What this man suffers is like an attack of anger, I don’t know if it’s stress, I don’t know if it’s because of the situation we’re experiencing, with high prices, it’s like people are tormenting themselves,” Tania Morales told the aforementioned media. restaurant customer.

“Maybe the man had antisocial behavior, but we don’t know…. There are people who are calm, but in a moment of anger they lash out at others even if they don’t know them and explode, he added.

“We are experiencing violence that really has nothing to do with 10 years ago. My grandfather said that you have to count from one to 10. I believe a lot in that, counting from 1 to 10. The only thing I have to advise is that you think a lot about your family. Everything has consequences, what you do today, tomorrow and the next day has consequences and doing good is just that,” said Ricardo Ríos, another Pollo Tropical customer.

The authorities are searching for the aggressor. Anyone with any information about the identity of the person involved can contact the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers line at (305) 471-8477.