A man is arrested for shooting 17 times at the doors of a Laura Pausini concert

When the followers of Laura Pausini They thought about the concert that the singer gave this Monday in the romantic city of Paris, they probably imagined meeting the love of their life in line, breaking their throat during the performance and returning home bordering the Seine. Or maybe not. But what surely did not cross their minds was that what was outlined in expectation as a musical night would end up becoming a fateful scare.

The Italian singer visited the French capital as part of the tour he is taking around the Old Continent. Although he already passed through Madrid and Barcelona on January 27 and 29, leaving behind a concert of about three hours, and after the shows in Brussels and Lisbon, The artist had set her next big stop in the Parisian night. Everything seemed hunky-dory until gunshots drowned out the noise of the city.

The reconstruction of a scare

It was eight in the afternoon, the event began to be written. As you have been able to know AFP, A man appeared at the entrance to the VIP area of ​​the Accor Arena auditorium, located on the Boulevard de Bercy, with the intention of entering. But it was not possible. The security guards denied him access and, immediately afterwards, the individual left. He didn’t go very far: he approached one of the emergency doors, pointed at one of the windows and He opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon up to 17 times.

As police sources have specified, the suspect had used a 765 mm caliber gun; although there were 17 times that he shot, only 11 bullet casings. In addition to this weapon, the man carried a knife and a screwdriver which were seized at the moment in which the authorities managed to subdue him.

The spontaneous nature of this event, as well as its unpredictability, explains the fright that engulfed those who attended the concert. As confirmed by the aforementioned French agency, The police have already opened an investigation into the matter to clarify the motives. that pushed the subject to commit this altercation. At the moment, it is only known that he had expressed his support for the farmers’ protests on several occasions and that, As he shouted while shooting, he had the almost messianic mission of changing the world. And what changed was the night of the public who wanted to see the singer.