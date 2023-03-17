A man is requested to be detained on suspicion of the attempted murder in Hedemora

The prosecutor says on Friday afternoon that there are different plaintiffs and suspects in the two cases, but that it can neither be ruled out nor established that the events are connected.

– There are some people who appear in both investigations, but right now I don’t want to say that I see any clear connection, says Pronko.

One in custody for the second violent crime

For the aggravated assault, a detention hearing was already held on Friday where a man was detained for aggravated assault

This has happened:

Tuesday 14 March

• At lunchtime, the police were called to Hedemora due to a serious violent crime. They cordoned off an area in Apoteksparken. The incident was labeled as suspected attempted murder and a man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound.

• During the day, a man in his 20s was also assaulted with an attachment. He too was taken to hospital.

• According to Region Dalarna, both men are slightly injured.

Wednesday March 15

• A man was reasonably arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. When he was arrested, he was traveling in a car with two other people. In connection with the arrest, the police found a gun. The two men were arrested on suspicion of weapons offences,

Thursday March 16

The two who were only suspected of the weapons crime were released on Thursday, but were still reasonably suspected, i.e. a lower level of suspicion.

Friday March 17

• A man was arrested on probable cause on suspicion of aggravated assault.

• A man was requested to be detained on probable cause on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated weapons offences. The Falu District Court is expected to make a decision on this on Saturday.