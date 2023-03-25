A man was injured after being hit by a taxi in the middle of 7th avenue

A man was injured after being hit by a taxi when he was crossing 7th avenue and had to be assisted. as far as he could tell 0221.com.arthe episode was recorded last Friday, around 9:00 p.m., and led to the intervention of both police personnel and SAME La Plata.

According to the witness accounts, the victim was struck at a time when he was crossing the avenue and the vehicle was driving on 49th Street. As a consequence, the pedestrian fell to the asphalt and suffered some blows which, fortunately, they were not serious.

Meanwhile, just a few minutes later, members of the Patrol Command and an ambulance came to provide assistance.

The authorities labeled the episode as “culpable injuries” and the cameras of the Operations and Monitoring Center (COM) of the Municipality of La Plata are currently awaiting to determine how the incident occurred.