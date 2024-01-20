“A Maybe” is here

Music can be the best ally to talk about love, but it is also when it comes to disappointments in love, and that Dale Pututi and Lenier Mesa They know it very well.

Cuban artists They premiered this Friday “Un Maybe”, a topic that already They had announced through their social networks.

“You were a maybe I was always a yes! We’re all out on the streets for YouTube!”Dale Pututi shared on his Instagram.

In his stories on that social network Lenier also joined the promotion of the song with previews of the video clip directed by director Alex Lay.

“And I’m tired of waiting for you / I tried a lot, and I realized that you were a maybe / And I was always a yes / I never repaid you for the love I gave you / And nothing happens, it doesn’t happen nothing / Because love when it is real does not end / And nothing happens, nothing happens / I already gave you water, you are water gone”says part of the song’s lyrics.

