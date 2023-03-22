A migrant smuggling network transiting through Algeria, led by a dismantled Syrian doctor

The Central Service for Combating Organized Crime (SCLCO) succeeded in putting an end to the activities of an international cross-border criminal network. Indeed, this criminal network specializes in the smuggling of migrants. According to the revelations of the responsible services, the said network is involved in a case of smuggling Syrian migrants to Europe. And this, via Algeria.

As a result, the operation carried out by the responsible authorities led to the arrest of 15 individuals, including 9 Syrian nationals and 6 Algerians, including two women. According to what a general Arabic-language media reports in its today’s issue, the SCLCO carried out an in-depth investigation for 5 months. This has lifted the veil on the suspicious activities of this criminal organization.

In detail, the members of the dismantled network specialize in smuggling Syrian and Lebanese migrants to Benghazi airport in Libya, then by land to the city of Ghadames. The migrants are then introduced into the national territory via the border town of Debdeb, indicates the same media source.

Migrant smuggling: large sums of money seized

Once in Algeria, illegal migrants are transported to the city of Oran, which is a gathering and organization point for clandestine journeys to European shores. And this, under the supervision of a Syrian national. It should be noted that he holds a doctorate in medicine.

Indeed, the Syrian national is responsible for organizing trips to Europe in coordination with an Algerian, in return for large sums of money in foreign currency. The operation carried out enabled the responsible authorities to get their hands on

1,782,220 DZD, 11,410 USD and 8,920 EUR. As well as 483,000 Lebanese pounds, 4,300 Syrian pounds, 10,250 Iraqi dinars, 105 Emirati dirhams and 400 Moroccan dirhams.

In addition, it should be noted that the suspects were brought before the prosecutor of the court of Boufarik (Blida) today. Indeed, the members of the network will have to face several accusations. And this, for their involvement in a case of formation of a cross-border organized criminal network, committing crimes and misdemeanors of migrant smuggling, exposing foreigners to the risk of immediate death and illegal residence in exchange for large sums of money.