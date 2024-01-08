A mobile phone that was on an Alaska Airlines plane survives a fall from 5,000 meters

Washington .- A fall from almost 5,000 meters and it still works. It is the story of a mobile phone that fell from the Boeing of Alaska Airlines that opened mid-flight on Friday in the United States and that would outrage anyone who has seen their cell phone break just one meter from the ground.

An Internet user said on Sunday on X, formerly Twitter, that he had found a iPhone on the shoulder of a highway near Portland, Oregon, where an email from the airline about luggage could be seen on the screen.

“Still in airplane mode, with the battery half full,” wrote Seanathan Bates in X, fascinated by having found a device that had “survived a drop of about 5,000 meters perfectly intact.”

Embed – Found an iPhone on the side of the road… Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282 Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly in tact! When I called it in, Zoe at @NTSB said it was the SECOND phone to be found. No door yet pic.twitter.com/CObMikpuFd — Seanathan Bates (@SeanSafyre) January 7, 2024

He posted a photo of the device working without problems.

“Thank you for your help,” Jennifer Homendy, director of the US Transportation Safety Agency (NTSB), which is investigating the incident, wrote on the same network on Monday. “I would very much like to meet you.”

On Friday night, the door of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 detached from the cabin in mid-flight over Portland, causing cabin depressurization and creating a suction effect that, according to passengers cited by US media, ripped off a teenager’s shirt… and, apparently, the cell phone he was charging.

The accident led to the immobilization of some aircraft pending an inspection imposed by civil aviation authorities and led to the fall of Boeing shares on Monday.

Source: AFP