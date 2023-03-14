A motorcycle and a truck from Esur collided in La Plata: a child lost a leg and is in serious condition

A brutal crash occurred this afternoon at the corner of 14 and 57in the town of Villa Elisa, after a motorcycle with three companions -a father with his 8 and 6-year-old children- hit a garbage truck.

According to official sources 0221.com.ar, the two minors flew out of the shot after the crash. The one who suffered the worst consequences was the 8-year-old boy, who had to have part of his right leg amputated; the youngest was hospitalized with injuries at the Children’s Hospital.

Based on the reconstruction of the event, the authorities indicated that at 12:15 p.m. the motorcycle came from 57th street and the Esur truck from 14th street. It was in that corner where the motorcyclist tried to brake, lost control and was unable to avoid the large vehicle.

It was at that moment that the 911 y al Emergency Medical Care System (SAME) so that they can help minors, who were seriously affected by the tremendous impact.

The same sources told this medium that the father of the children was unharmed, while one of the minors was transferred to the Hospital de San Roque de Gonnet, where he was admitted to the shock room in a delicate state. It was also possible to know that they had to amputate his right leg and he is in danger of life.

The other boy, with serious injuries from the crash, was taken to the Children’s Hospital by a SAME ambulance and was hospitalized awaiting news.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the maneuver of the two drivers that led to such a crash.