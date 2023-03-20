A motorcyclist died after colliding with a long-distance bus at the Posadas roundabout | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Sunday March 19, 2023 | 9:20 p.m.

A motorcyclist identified as Ricardo Alberto Meza, 34, died this Sunday afternoon after being involved in a traffic accident with a long-distance bus, at the intersection of Quaranta and Tulo Llamosas avenues in the city of Posadas.

Police sources announced that the event occurred around 4:00 p.m., when for reasons that are trying to establish the motorcyclist who was circulating on Quaranta avenue in a West-East direction, collided with the bus, which was traveling on the same lane . Product of the crash, the driver of the minor vehicle lost his life instantly.

The members of the jurisdictional police station, the Scientific Police, and the doctor on duty who examined the body worked on the site. For its part, the Investigating Court No. 7 of Posadas, ordered that the body be taken to the judicial morgue and that the instruction of the case be notified to the bus driver.