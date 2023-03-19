A motorcyclist involved in a crash in Monte Carlo died | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Saturday March 18, 2023 | 10:54 p.m.

On the night of last Sunday, a serious road accident was recorded at the intersection of El Libertador and Daru avenues in the town of Montecarlo. Two men were riding a motorcycle and collided head-on with a Fiat Palio, leaving both hospitalized in serious condition.

The motorcycle was driven by Lisandro Horacio Portillo (21), who had 26-year-old Enzo Duarte as a companion.

Due to the serious injuries they suffered, both were hospitalized and have since remained in intensive care at the Eldorado hospital, but Duarte’s medical condition became complicated in the last hours and he died on Saturday night.

The death was reported to the police doctor on duty, Eduardo Bulman, who a few hours ago confirmed the death of the young man as a result of “polytraumatism with severe head trauma.” Portillo, however, remains hospitalized and his condition is delicate, reported the sources consulted.