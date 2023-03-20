A nanny from hell: Fran Drescher finally finds her television mother for a very special occasion (VIDEO)

Fran Drescher, actress and creator of the series A nanny from hell, found on March 19 his television mother Renée Taylor, to celebrate her 90th birthday together. She took the opportunity to share a moving video on social networks.
These are images that will delight fans ofA nanny from hell ! Indeed, this Sunday March 19, under a radiant sun, Fran Drescher appeared in a video posted on her social networks. At his side, a woman who is not unknown to admirers of the one who played the flamboyant Fran Fine since it is his “television mother”, actress Renée Taylor, better known to aficionados like Sylvia Fine. The two women reunited for a very special occasion, 24 years after the sitcom ended.
A Nanny, emblematic sitcom of the 90s
Remember: A nanny from hell (The Nanny in original language) is one of the emblematic American series of the 90s broadcast on M6, created by Fran Drescher. The latter plays the role of a governess (Fran Fine) who arrived in a wealthy New York family of three children, somewhat by mistake. The father, Maxwell Sheffield is a producer of popular musicals, recently widowed. With her personality as colorful as her clothes, Fran Fine kicks into the anthill and turns the quiet life of this family upside down. Never very far from her, her mother Sylvia, extremely funny (sometimes without her knowing it) and her grandmother Yetta (how can we forget her sequined outfits, plastic visors and banana bags) are essential. If the series is a success, we know less that Fran Drescher was directly inspired by her relatives to create the characters of Sylvia and Morty, her mother and her television father who bear the same first names as her own parents. She even makes them appear in several episodes.
A moving reunion between Fran Drescher and Renee Taylor
It is therefore an understatement to say that the two actresses have a special bond, a friendship that can be seen in the latest video of their reunion. “She’s a great talent, a brilliant woman (…) she inspires me and I love her” exclaims Fran Drescher in her video. It thus underlines the career of this actress born in 1933 in New York and who, apart from this series which contributes to her fame, was also a film director and actress. The two women, who have remained very close since the series, celebrate Renée Taylor’s 90th birthday – who has hardly changed! “I’m going to have chocolate cake” launches the latter, amused. “You can have absolutely anything you want” responds tenderly Fran Drescher. A tribute to his character who most often appears devouring a portion of pudding, a sandwich or other delicacies to the great despair of his daughter. As for whether we will soon find them together on screen, rumors a few years ago reported a possible rebirth of the series, but for the time being nothing has been done. In the meantime, it’s good to see that the bonds created between the actresses in the series continue in real life.
