A new novel and Hamilton is the protagonist

It is common knowledge that Germans lack affection. It may be difficult for them to show their affection by reflecting that they are hard as stone. However, not even the hardest heart of a Teuton could bear the blow caused by the news of Lewis Hamilton and his separation from the German team, Mercedes .

The Formula 1 season has not yet started and the seven-time champion of motor sport has already begun the most uncomfortable story that a team and driver can go through in the F1 championship.

Hamilton and Ferrari They reached an agreement to race together for 2025. The problem is not that the Briton is leaving Mercedes and choosing to defend another house. The point is that he must wait an entire campaign and live in a home where they know the marriage is no longer bearable.

Although Hamilton’s professionalism must prevail on the sidelines and the Mercedes team itself, he stressed that he has no resentment towards his “spoiled child”, the truth is that it is uncomfortable for anyone.

There are 23 Grand Prix that Hamilton and Mercedes must complete, despite knowing that their future is numbered.

hamiltonf1mercedwes.jpg An image released by Mercedes on February 14 shows British team driver George Russell (right), team principal Toto Wolff (center) and British driver Lewis Hamilton (left) posing with their new Mercedes-AMG F1 W15 E Performance Formula 1. car during the launch of the 2024 season, at Silverstone on February 14, 2024. AFP/Mercedes

But the divorce between Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes is not the only one that grabs the headlines of the new season. They won’t be the only ones who must work together, despite being somewhat annoyed with each other. Ferrari, who awaits the British with great fanfare, has in one of its cars the person most affected by these new alliances: Carlos Sainz.

The Spaniard found out on his vacation that his team would leave him unemployed by 2025. He has to compete in 2024 for a team that abandoned him and evidently does not trust him.

Mercedes is in no hurry to name Hamilton’s replacement in 2025, but rumors indicate that both Fernndo Alonso and Sainz are rumored to fill that vacancy. Even with nothing confirmed, 2024 has to be the year that the second driver of the Italian team must take advantage of to sell himself as the best rider that any team needs in its ranks and make Ferrari understand what he really lost.