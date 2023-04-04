A new Playstation Portable? Sony rumor gives fans hope!

Listen up, Sony fans, this rumor is hot and exciting: Sony may be working on one new handheld console, i.e. a new Playstation Portable! In addition to the alleged Playstation 5 Pro and all sorts of other new hardware, a industry insider namely know of other Sony projects that have not yet been officially announced. Including one new portable console from sony, So a successor to the Playstation Portable and Playstation Vita.

The PSP was a huge success

While Sony’s first portable console, the Playstation Portable, with over 80 million units sold when success went down in history, the successor PS Vita was not given such a successful path.

The PS Vita only sold around 16 million units and as a result Sony support with new games ended just a few years after release. The Playstation Portable, released in direct competition with the Nintendo DS (buy now ) however, has been used for many years several game hits considered.

The PS Vita was a huge flop

Since the failure of the PS Vita, it is very gone quiet about handheld plans at Sony. The Japanese company is currently concentrating entirely on the PS5, which has only recently become available to customers around two and a half years after its release.

Last published Sony new hardware in the form of the PSVR 2. This is the new generation of virtual reality headsets from Sony that only work in conjunction with the current console, the PS5.

New Playstation Portable from Sony?

According to an industry insider, Sony currently has several unannounced new hardware projects in progress, including a PS5 Pro and new Playstation headphones.

But that’s not all, because according to insider Tom Henderson, Sony is working on another project. Since the leaker has not yet commented on what it is about, some Sony fans now suspect that it could be a new portable Playstation console.

Also popular with PC games readers Mark Cerny: From Marble Madness maker to Playstation guru Mark Cerny is one of the most influential people in the gaming industry. In our report we outline the career of the Playstation mastermind. Leak to newer PlayStationPortable turns out to be wrong YouTuber ZoneofTech shared some pictures of a supposedly new PlayStation Portable on Twitter, but these are not real.

New PSP in Playstation Showcase?

Sony may use the presumably upcoming Playstation Showcase to not only present new games for the PS5, but also one brand new Playstation hardware to announce. This could be a good opportunity for that Presentation of a new Playstation Portable trying to build on the success and popularity of the original PSP.