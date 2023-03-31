A new sustainable luxury hotel experience is gaining momentum: InterContinental Kaohsiung sparks renewed interest

InterContinental Kaohsiung

The InterContinental Kaohsiunga Taiwan-based luxury hotel of IHG Hotels & Resorts, has recently attracted great interest from around the world with its new sustainable luxury experience in the heart of Kaohsiung.

Kaohsiung, Taiwan’s largest port city and a major metropolitan area, has long been as a popular travel destination known in East Asia and was published by the travel website Lonely Planet as the best tourist city in the world and as “thriving city of culture” denoted and by the New York Times to one of the 52 “Places to Love” of 2021 chosen.

The city is also a major center for concerts and international music festivals, which in recent months have put the spotlight on the InterContinental Kaohsiung. Celebrities in particular, including the Backstreet Boys, Westlife and recently Blackpink, have entrusted InterContinental Kaohsiung with their care during their tour and have taken to social media to thank them for staying at the hotel.

A new experience in sustainability and intelligent luxury

The InterContinental Kaohsiung, which opened in 2021, at a lively domestic travel market to serve, is located in Taiwan’s tallest luxury residence – a testament to the innovative power of the hospitality industry. Since its opening, it has already received 15 international awards and its concept combines three key elements:

“InterContinental Kaohsiung has already generated great momentum and interest with its unique blend of sustainability, intelligent technology and edgy design, and recent hype has only added to that,” said Robbert Manussen, IHG Area General Manager for Taiwan. “We are enthusiastic about the success of this location and see it as an example of Taiwan’s great future potential”.

The hotel, which acts locally and thinks globally, offers Porsche hybrid sedans, builds an eco-friendly system from farm to inn by composting food waste, actively adapting energy consumption and offering recyclable amenities, as well as sourcing goods from local merchants. It features 253 guest rooms, all equipped with smart technology, including built-in digital voice control and other smart technologies that add a contemporary touch to the stay. The rooms are furnished in classic Art Deco style, while the design of the building itself is inspired by the port of Kaohsiung and the sea, symbolizing the connection between the continents.

In addition to combining these elements, the hotel prides itself on providing guests with customized experiences and personalized service.

Discover the best of Kaohsiung

Centrally located in the city center, the InterContinental Kaohsiung is in close proximity to key destinations such as the Kaohsiung Exhibition Hall, the Municipal Library, the Pop Music Center and the Port Travel Center, giving visitors quick and convenient access to everything the city has to offer . As for concerts and music festivals, the Megaport Festival in early April will attract popular Taiwanese band Mayday, singer A-Mei and other musicians to the city for fans to see them live. For other leisure pursuits, the city offers a diverse cultural heritage showcased in regular art and design exhibitions and craft fairs. In terms of economy, the city has a strong commitment to technology and aims to become the core of Taiwan’s industries around 5G, AIoT and smart city.

Book early and save

As part of the IHG One Rewards program, there is currently one Advance Saver Member Exclusive Rate available which allows members to save up to 20% when booking 5 days in advance and earn points towards staying at InterContinental Kaohsiung collect. For more information, see https://ic-kaohsiung.com/kearlybird.

