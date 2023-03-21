A Paris counselor in police custody for drug trafficking

Centrist adviser to Paris and delegate to the mayor of the 15th arrondissement, Nicolas Jeanneté was placed in police custody for drug trafficking, he was temporarily suspended from the group “Changer Paris”.

Nicolas Jeanneté, adviser to centrist Paris, was placed in police custody on Monday March 20 for drug trafficking, learned on Tuesday March 21 France Bleu Paris with the Paris prosecutor’s office, confirming information from the newspaper Le Parisien. He was also suspended “as a precautionary measure of the Changer Paris group”.

Nicolas Jeanneté is also heard for money laundering, as part of a preliminary investigation opened in August 2022. His son-in-law was also placed in police custody for “acts of violence against a person holding public authority that occurred at the time of the arrest”specifies the Paris prosecutor’s office to France Bleu Paris.

The elected councilor of Paris is delegated to the mayor of the 15th arrondissement for public tranquility, prevention and the municipal police. Party General Manager “The Centrists” and member of the opposition group “Change Paris” at the Council of Paris, he was immediately “suspended as a precaution” by his municipal opposition group, whose leader is Rachida Dati.

“It is with dismay that the Changer Paris group has learned of the placement in police custody of one of its members with regard to charges that contravene the values ​​defended by our group”reacts the group “Change Paris” on Twitter, “the elected official (New Center) concerned is now subject to a precautionary suspension from the group “Changer Paris”. Contacted by France Bleu Paris, “Change Paris” does not wish to communicate further on this case for the moment. Also contacted by France Bleu Paris, the party “The Centrists”led by Hervé Morin, has so far not reacted either.