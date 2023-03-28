A passenger forgets her Airpods on the plane and tracks them to an airport worker’s home

An American woman managed to track her lost headphones on the plane to the home of a person working at the airport.

It can happen to anyone. When disembarking from her Tokyo-San Francisco earlier in March, Alisabeth Hayden forgot her jacket containing her headphones on the plane. She never imagined that a two-week hunt would follow to finally find them at the home of an airport employee, as reported CNN.

Realizing immediately that she had been forgotten when she was one of the last people to leave the cabin, the American tried to turn around to recover her property herself. But she is told that a federal law requires her to leave the plane. A steward finally brings her back her jacket, and she boards her next flight without thinking about it. Before realizing, already in the air, that her Airpods, a precious means of communication with her husband deployed in the army, are no longer in her pocket.

Two-week hunt

Very quickly, the unfortunate passenger uses the “Locate” application, which tracks Apple devices and realizes that her Airpods are moving, and are probably stolen. She watches them change position at the San Francisco airport, before coming to rest in a nearby residential area.

Nothing works: she contacts the airline, United Airlines, and activates the “lost” mode of her headphones so that they signal with a sound message whoever puts them on that they are hers by dictating her telephone number. Without success.

In her misfortune, the American is helped by a detective from the San Mateo police, also working at the airport, who manages to link their location to the address of an employee of the site.

The airline will later assure in an email that it is “not a United employee but a salesman”. After denying it, the suspect finally accuses an employee in charge of cleaning at the airport of having given it to him – this one in turn denying any involvement. An investigation should be opened according to the police of the airport of San Francisco.

But the result is there: even in poor condition, the passenger got her hands on her headphones after two weeks. For her setbacks, she was compensated approximately 272 dollars (the equivalent of 250 euros), 5000 miles for her next flights and an apology from the company.