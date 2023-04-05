A player tells us about ice hockey fights and where you can practice the sport in Mexico

Just as the MLB, NBA and NFL make efforts to attract new fans, the NHL does the same with ice hockey and part of those efforts are focused on Latin America, where there is little culture towards this sport.

If you are over the third floor of age, you may remember that in Mexico NHL games were broadcast on open television, on TV Azteca, and if you are not from the group of chavorrucos or ex-young people, maybe your only link to hockey is during the Winter Olympics or movies like The Mighty Ducks, which also already has its decades.

Well, one of the NHL’s most interesting markets is Mexico, which is why it has ties to some teams, including the Mexico Warriors, who in 2023 were invited to the Anaheim Ducks Thowback Classica tournament organized by the NHL team, in which they were crowned, and to try to land this sport we chatted with one of their players, Ferran NualartWarriors defensive back.

Ice hockey in Mexico Are there professional leagues?

Nualart explained to us that The NHL’s rapprochement with Latin America began around 2018 with the creation of the Latam Cupwhich began in Miami, with five teams representing Latin countries.

In Mexico we do not have a professional league and therefore the players cannot make a living from this sport.

“Before the pandemic we had a semi-professional league, the Mexican Elite Hockey League, with four teams. They wanted to make a very formal league, but it did not reach professionalism because there are few sponsors and visibility, which do not allow it to be self-sustaining. So the hockey space in Mexico becomes very amateur because it is not a main life line for anyone; it has to be combined with a work or student life”, Ferran pointed out.

Ferran Nualart visited us to talk about ice hockey in Mexico / Sopitas.com

Where is ice hockey played in Mexico?

In Mexico City there are four main ice rinks where hockey games are played and they are all inside shopping centers: San Jerónimo, Santa Fe, Interlomas and Forum Buenavista. In Zona Esmeralda there is also a track, which due to its dimensions is ideal for training, although not so much for playing, in addition there are projects to establish tracks in Coyoacán and in Villa Olímpica.

Outside of Mexico City, Ferran Nualart explained to us that there are two tracks in Querétaro, in addition to Puebla, León and Monterrey, Due to its relative proximity to the United States and therefore to the NHL, it has good facilities.

In addition, The Anaheim Ducks have a project in Cancunwhere it is intended to make a track in which the team can hold pre-season matches, and at the same time to promote the sport through training sessions and clinics, among others.

The Warriors were crowned in the Anaheim Ducks tournament

ice hockey rules

The parties are divided into tthree periods of 20 minutes eachand on the track each team is made up of six players, five outfield and a goalkeeper. Throughout the game you can make the changes of players that the team requires regardless of the amount.

In the event of a tie, a five minute extra time and with only three players on the court, plus a goalkeeper, and the team that scores the first goal is the one that wins. If the tie persists, a winner is sought through three shootouts.

Being a contact sport and to some extent violent, punishments are established. Depending on the severity of the violations, a player can leave his team behind for two, five and up to 10 minutes. After serving that period, they can return to the game.

What about fights in ice hockey?

Ferran Nualart explained to us that fights are allowed during a hockey game, and in fact it is a kind of tradition, and therefore there are also rules, the first of which is that both players must agree to the start of a fight and for it they must take off their cane and gloves. Due to the fact that the skates have blades, the fights should not include kicks, so everything with bare fists.

In the case of goalkeepers, they are prohibited from passing the midfield, so in a fight between goalkeepers must take place in midfield. In all cases, the fights are one on one and it ends when the referee intervenes and does so when a player has already been left at a clear disadvantage. If the fight continues after the intervention of the referee, the NHL applies other extra sanctions, which are generally economic. After the fight, the players involved are suspended in the freezer.

How much does an ice hockey player’s uniform and protection cost?

The player from Mexico Warriors gave us the prices and it became clear to us that it is not a particularly cheap sport, since the average cost exceeds 10 thousand pesos, taking into account uniforms of a certain quality. In the case of goalkeepers, the cost goes up, since they require more protection.

Clothing or material Average price Roller skates Two thousand 140 pesos Shin pads thousand 400 pesos Short thousand 700 pesos Shoulder pads thousand 300 pesos Coderas 700 pesos Gloves thousand 500 pesos stick or stick 800 pesos Casco thousand 300 pesos

