A prison psychologist analyzes the risks to which Daniel Sancho is exposed in prison

Daniel Sancho remains in provisional prison since last August waiting to face Thai justice for the murder and dismemberment of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta. The trial It is scheduled for next April 9 and will extend until May 3 where you can hear the stories of up to 57 key witnesses. The Spaniard could face life imprisonment or, in the worst case, the death penalty.

The son of Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo has been behind bars for seven months in Koh Samui prison, one of the harshest in the Asian country, where The prisoners live in overcrowded conditions and under dubious hygiene conditions. In addition, the heat and humidity of the place make the daily life of the detainees very hostile. That is why Semana magazine He wanted to speak in detail with the prison psychologist Joyce Castro who explained the risks to which Spaniards could be exposed when deprived of their liberty abroad.

The deprivation of liberty has a significant impact on the mental health of incarcerated individuals, presenting a series of psychological challenges both in the short term and in the long term, Joyce Castro begins by saying. Based on her experience in this area, she tells in the aforementioned medium that anxiety and stress are two of the most common reactions among prisoners when faced with uncertainty about the future and the restrictions of the prison environment.

Discomfort aggravated by social isolation

Joyce Castro emphasizes that separation from loved ones, as well as social isolation, are also two aspects to take into account since they generate significant emotional distress and are a cause of great concern among inmates. In fact, these aspects often hinder recovery and contribute to the deterioration of mental health during the time of incarceration, he adds.

Likewise, this prison psychologist insists on the risk that Daniel Sancho will enter a deep depression. It is also a frequent reality in this context, with the lack of autonomy, the loss of control over one’s life, uncertainty and guilt being some risk factors for the development of this disorder, according to Semana.

Achieve A conviction in a foreign country always complicates the situation, especially due to the inmate’s reduced support networks. In the case of a prison in Thailand, these difficulties can be significantly aggravated, he adds.

Finally, Joyce Castro addresses the issue of the deep-rooted corruption that exists in Thailand’s prisons and that could make Daniel Sancho’s daily life there difficult. Being a foreigner, you lack the contacts or resources necessary to benefit from these practices or avoid their consequences.he concludes.