a product that raises public health concerns

MIAMI. – The International Commitment Day for the Control of Mercurio It is this February 23rd. In 2017, the Minamata Convention came into force, which was adopted four years earlier in Japan. Its purpose is to protect human health and the environment from anthropogenic emissions and releases of mercury and mercury compounds.

In this sense, the agreement contains provisions on public information, environmental education, promotion of participation and strengthening of capacities.

World Health Organization (OMS) places mercury as one of the 10 products or groups of chemicals that pose special public health problems.

In that sense, the Pan American Organization of the Health (PAHO) indicates that mercury exists in different forms: elemental (or metallic); inorganic (such as mercuric chloride); and organic (for example, methylmercury and ethylmercury). Warn that each of these forms has different toxic effects on the nervous, digestive and immune systems, as well as the lungs, kidneys, skin and eyes.

Mercury is toxic to human health and represents a particular threat to the development of the child in utero and in childhood, warns PAHO.

Mercury Risks

The WHO warns that the main route of exposure to mercurio It occurs through the consumption of fish and shellfish contaminated with methylmercury, an organic compound found in these foods. Another important risk is represented by the inhalation of elemental mercury vapors released during industrial processes.

The organization indicates that “mercury, naturally present in the Earth’s crust, can come from volcanic activity, rock erosion or human activity. The latter is the main cause of mercury emissions, especially from the coal combustion in power plants, heating and cooking, industrial processes, waste incineration and mining extraction of mercury, gold and other metals.

Among the measures to control the effects of mercury are: the elimination of the production and use of mercury in mining and industry, the promotion of the use of clean energy sources that do not depend on the burning of coal; the switch to mercury-free thermometers and the safe handling, use and disposal of products and waste that contain mercury.

Source: PAHO/ WHO / International Day Portal