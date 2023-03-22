A punishment date: Huachipato figure will miss the pending match with Colo Colo

Javier Altamirano is one of the good names that Huachipato has on his squad and he is a figure of the steelworkers. Unfortunately for them, the match with Colo Colo will be lost due to an expulsion.

Huachipato and Colo Colo have a day and time to face each other in the pending match of the National Championship. The albos commanded by Gustavo Quinteros must travel to Talcahuano with the mission of adding three points that will allow them to get closer to the leadership positions in Chilean soccer.

Huachipato figure loses match with Colo Colo.

However, the bad news quickly begins to be present in the steel club. This, product of one of the figures of the squad that leads the national contest will miss the match due to his expulsion that he suffered during Huachipato’s last game in the National Championship.

We are talking about the midfielder Javier Altamirano, one of the good elements that the team led by the Argentine coach Gustavo Álvarez has. The steering wheel was ejected during Huachipato’s triumph over Everton last weekend for a double reprimand.

The first yellow card was received after game time where in a disputed ball in the middle of the field, he ended up struggling with the Mexican Luis Montes and where the referee did not hesitate to show the warning for cutting off the advance of the Viñamarino player.

However, after a few minutes his sentence would come with the second yellow card for a strong stomp on the plate against Alejandro Henríquez, who writhed in pain from the foul and where referee Héctor Jona would end up expelling him for a double yellow card.

However, on Tuesday of this week the decision was made known by the Disciplinary Court where It was determined that the midfielder Javier Altamirano was sanctioned with a date and that he must pay in the match against Colo Colo.

The match between albos and acereros to be held in Talcahuano is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, starting at noon.