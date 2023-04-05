“A real reporting problem”: in the face of child abuse, the importance of notifying the authorities

In France, a child dies every five days from domestic violence. But, even if the law requires it, witnesses of abuse do not systematically report it to the authorities.

“A child cannot protect himself”. This Wednesday is held in Reims the appeal trial of Jonathan L. for non-denunciation of ill-treatment. The man lived next to a three-year-old boy who died under the blows of his stepfather in 2016. The latter was sentenced to 20 years in prison, a sentence which the prosecution appealed.

After the death of the little boy, Jonathan L. had declared to have heard on several occasions the ill-treatment made to the little boy, without however having informed the authorities.

The trial of a witness for failure to report ill-treatment is extremely rare in France. However, child protection associations assure BFMTV.com that witnesses, direct or indirect, of violence do not systematically alert the authorities.

“We have a real reporting problem”, confirms to BFMTV.com Charlotte Caubel, Secretary of State for Children. Whether it is the family, professionals in contact with children or witnesses in the street, “reporting is not done spontaneously”.

But “we cannot ask children to be responsible for reporting the violence they suffer”, she continues, it is “up to adults to report it”.

However, in France there is a legal obligation to denounce a crime or an offence. Article 434-3 of the Penal Code punishes in fact “the fact, for anyone with knowledge of deprivation, ill-treatment or sexual assault or abuse inflicted on a minor” and not informing the authorities, of “three years’ imprisonment and 45,000 euros in ‘fine.”

“People are afraid of making mistakes”

But “when you dissect a news item, people regularly say: ‘we suspected it’, there was a suspicion”, laments Michèle Créoff, vice-president of the Union for Children, who recalls that a “child cannot protect himself”.

So what’s holding you back from calling the authorities? Often, “people are afraid of making a mistake” or do not feel legitimate to intervene, says Isabelle Debré, president of the Association l’Enfant Bleu.

Jonathan L. had thus declared during his trial that he had not informed the police because he “wasn’t sure what was going on up there and because it was inconceivable to imagine things like that. “, reported Point in 2021. “I can’t see through walls,” he said.

But even “when we see abuse, we tend to think that it’s once, not all the time, we minimize”, explains Lucile Hervouet, sociologist, specialist in intra-family violence. “We do not think that the child can one day die under the blows.”

Michèle Créoff insists on her side that the doubt must benefit the child, and that it is therefore necessary to alert when “you are worried, that the situation does not seem normal to you”. As a reminder, in France, a child dies every five days from intra-family violence and “400,000 children still live today in a home where intra-family violence occurs”, writes the official Vie Publique website.

“It is better to alert and be wrong than to have a child who dies under the blows”, abounds Isabelle Debré.

To help with this, the website of the city of Paris has drawn up a list of behaviors that can alert and lead to a call to 119, the toll-free number for child victims of violence: “unexplained fears”, “repetitive running away”, “eating disorders” or even “repeated domestic accidents” are listed.

“Show the positive impact of a report”

Among the obstacles to reporting abuse, there is also a real fear of calling the authorities according to the people interviewed. Some, for example, are afraid that the aggressor will then turn against them. “I almost called you, but it was going to make a fuss, he was violent”, had thus declared the wife of Jonathan L. (deceased from cancer since), reported France 3 in 2020.

Lucile Hervouet also points the finger at the ignorance of the legal system of many citizens. “Calling the police is a gesture of which we do not know the consequences” and which can therefore be frightening. “What’s going to happen next for us? For the child? It feels like it’s going to turn everything upside down.”

Pascal Vigneron, director of 119, confirms with BFMTV.com that not all calls necessarily lead to interventions. All are evaluated by listeners at 119, and then redirected as needed. Out of around 150 calls per day, there is on average a situation requiring the immediate intervention of the emergency services, he explains.

In the event of information deemed to be of concern, different scenarios can occur: “several professionals (social workers, child nurses, PMI doctors, etc.) can intervene with the family in order to check whether the minor concerned is in danger or at risk of being , and if necessary, to offer the appropriate assistance (proximity monitoring, administrative measures, etc.), details for example the site of 119.

To eradicate this fear, child protection associations are calling for more education, in particular by explaining more clearly the consequences of an appeal to the authorities: “we must show that we are obliged to report, but also show the impact positive of a report”, underlines the sociologist.

“Lots of ways to report, to alert to save”

The trial of Jonathan L. this Wednesday will highlight all these questions and raise the question of the judicial response to be given to those who remain silent. The neighbor had been acquitted at first instance, but in 2021 the general prosecutor’s office of the Reims Court of Appeal decided to appeal to the Court of Cassation, considering that the man was aware of the abuse. At first instance, then on appeal, the public prosecutor had requested a conviction, with dispensation from the sentence, against Jonathan L.

In France, “I have never seen a conviction of this type”, declares Michèle Créoff. And for her, it is not necessarily a good message sent to the population, “it is not forbidden if it is never sanctioned”, while “there is urgency” to protect the weakest, “who cannot protect themselves”.

The association L’Enfant Bleu was initially a civil party in the trial of Jonathan L.. This is no longer the case today, because it considers that the man “had tried to denounce the abuse”. He had certainly not alerted the authorities, but with his wife they had for example placed a poster against violence in the elevator, she recalls, and Jonathan L. claims to have warned the lessor of his building of the situation.

“They didn’t know how to do it,” says Isabelle Debré.

If she “hopes that this trial will serve as an example”, for her “we must not cast shame on this neighbour” because there is a risk that people in similar situations will feel threatened by the following and no longer dare to alert.

“Awareness”

The situation on this subject is improving, however, note the child protection associations, in particular since the confinement due to Covid-19, during which campaigns to fight against intra-family violence were carried out.

“We are still in a moment of awareness”, underlines Michèle Créoff, “we know more and more what violence can lead to a child’s destiny”.

In 2019, the number of calls for reports to 119 was 35.822, it was in 2021 of 42.002. Pascal Vigneron also points out that the number of calls from neighbors “has evolved quite a bit since confinement and is around 10%” of the total number of calls today. “As soon as there is a doubt, it is necessary to intervene,” he recalls.

Isabelle Debré also cites the possibility of joining a child protection association, the CRIP (departmental cell for the collection of worrying information), the police or the gendarmerie: “there are lots of ways to report, to alert to save”.

To overcome the reluctance to report, Charlotte Caubel explains that her ministry is currently working on several projects, including an awareness campaign on sexual violence against minors, but also a listening platform for certain professionals working with children. And she repeats it, in case of doubt, “you have to call 119”.