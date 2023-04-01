A resounding triumph to believe in himself again

The defeat against Gymnastics had hit the Mundo Estudiantes hard. Not because of the fall itself but because of the shape. It was even so painful that it brought back Abel Balbo and the controversy surrounding the decision to hire him. They were 10 days of much criticism from inside and outside. That is why he needed to win and show signs of recovery. It was not necessary, it was essential. But the 3-0 defeat of Newell’s in UNO was a boost for what was to come, to turn off opposing voices and to definitively bury the former coach who was still hovering over the atmosphere.

Victory admits no discussion. El Pincha won from start to finish and erased from the field a rival who arrived with good comments but who, judging by what was seen last night, lacks football and does not have (or at least did not have) a bit of soul to rebel against to adversity. The night was for Estudiantes, who added their second victory at home and began to climb a bit in the standings so as not to see themselves so low considering the squad they have.

In the first half, Estudiantes submitted from Newell’s practically throughout the period, but it was more noticeable after 15 minutes. He handled the ball, it was vertical and on the wings, mainly on the right, he broke up a game that he painted as complicated.

The five-man defense this time worked well because it was all made up of defenders with experience and/or speed. It was not a defensive team as it happened in the classic, for example. In addition, all the time the full-backs went on the attack to get out of the bland mold of one on one.

In this way came the first goal. Deep pass from Rolheiser to Godoy, who in speed beat Bruno Pitton in advance and went inside the rectangle to travel a few meters, look up and shoot a precise cross into the middle of the six-yard box, where Rusito Ascacibar won with a header to the 1-0. All merit of the side and that’s why the scorer went to look for him to thank him for the play.

The visit was already beginning to show defensive problems and disconnections in their wings. Before the goal Ditta had fallen asleep and almost Boselli marked the opening.

That is why it was not surprising that another defensive failure ended with Aguirre’s hand, after a cross from the right that none of the central defenders could clear and neither could his goalkeeper, very good at playing with his feet but with no way out to cut a cross. Penalty that Ramírez did not hesitate for Mauro Boselli to go for the ball and look for a goal in his personal account. He stopped and hit the goalkeeper’s left post not so hard, who guessed and blocked the shot, fortunately for the striker who was able to reach the rebound and made it 2-0, the third goal in a row in the tournament and the fourth in 9 dates.

Leprosy did not react, as he could not show a rebellious quota to seize the ball and take over a midfield where he was always at a disadvantage. What’s more, first Rollheiser and in the end Boselli himself could stretch the difference and it wouldn’t have been illogical. It seemed that the game was headed for a simple victory but in this football and with a team so battered no one dared to ensure something similar.

To be able to do it, it only took a minute. Yes, the clock had not yet completed the 60-second circle when Estudiantes scored the third and brought down the curtain on the night, still with 45 minutes left to shine or to begin to improve individual and collective levels.

The goal came after 16 seconds. Yes, just that time asked Pincha to let go hand in hand with the goalkeeper Hoyos. He recovered in the middle, two touches and a goal pass from Boselli to Leo Godoy, which he defined above before the goalkeeper’s desperate exit. The goal collapsed, if there were any, the hopes of the rival, who even with the changes could not be combative and much less dangerous, to the point of not kicking a single shot on goal.

The remaining 44 minutes showed a team concentrated and with quick passes in the middle of the field. The five in the background are very good, but above all things Zaid Romero, who always anticipated and was released. He handled the ball and the game with possession, and if the other Godoy (Matías, the midfielder who entered the second half) had been more successful in the final pass, the result would undoubtedly have been more bulky.

Although he was delayed in the field, he never had any problems. He controlled it with the ball and without it. He was always attentive to being able to put a counter to decorate the result with individual levels that were one step ahead of what was shown in past dates, above all those in the classic.

So Estudiantes stood up again. Unlike what was shown against Huracán, this time it was more solid, fast and forceful. That time he almost won with more luck than merit. Last night he did not leave a single doubt and before a rival who threatens to be the protagonist. Last night he closed the wound that was bothering him. Last night he got a ticket to improve in the Professional League and why not, get excited about having a good Copa Sudamericana.