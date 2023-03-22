A Russian attack with Iranian drones on kyiv hit a school and left at least four dead | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Wednesday March 22, 2023 | 8:45 a.m.

At least four dead and seven injured left a massive drone attack launched early Wednesday morning by Russia against the Ukrainian capital, according to a preliminary balance published by the Kiev City Military Administration on its Telegram channel.

The authorities also reported that a civilian infrastructure would have been damaged in the attack, which would have caused a fire controlled by firefighters “at 5:50” in the morning, local time.

“The units of the Public Emergency Service, the National Police and the other competent emergency services are working at the scene. The victims receive the necessary assistance”, adds the message of the kyiv Military Administration.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 16 of the 21 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that Russia launched against kyiv and the Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky regions west of the capital.

“All targets in the airspace around kyiv were destroyed by our air defense forces; according to the information that we have at this time, without victims or destruction” of infrastructures, says the note from the Military Administration of the capital, published on Telegram.

Since Russia began launching waves of periodic drone and missile strikes against Ukraine’s power grid and other critical infrastructure, the Kiev authorities have managed to upgrade their anti-aircraft systems thanks in part to the shipment of Western military hardware.

Despite the fact that Ukraine has largely succeeded in protecting and repairing its energy system, these Russian attacks continue to put civilians at risk, and on March 9 they claimed the lives of 9 people in various parts of Ukraine.

This Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky and his Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric held a telephone meeting to discuss the illegal invasion of Russia and ways to strengthen ties with Latin America.

According to official sources, the Ukrainian leader thanked his Chilean counterpart for “cooperation in international forums” and discussed how to achieve “greater consolidation of Latin American support.”

“I had a call with the President of Chile. I appreciated the cooperation in international forums. We discussed further consolidation of support from Latin America. We praise the decision of the International Criminal Court and we mention the creation of a Special Court”, Zelensky summarized through social networks.

Boric, for his part, asked him to offer more details “about the course of the war, the suffering of a people and the decision of the ICC” to order the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, so that he can answer for the crimes. War crimes registered in Ukraine.

“We talked about the course of the war, the suffering of a people and the decision of the ICC, in addition to the support that, like Chile, we will continue to provide in all multilateral spaces to achieve the necessary peace,” Boric replied in the same way.