A shotgun blast: the cause of Alec Musser’s death

The world of acting mourned the unexpected death of Alec Musser at the age of 50. At first, it was believed that the American interpreter died suddenly after his wife, Paige Press, found him lifeless in his home in Del Mar (California). You were the best fiance I could ever ask for. I will never take the ring off, I will love you forever, he wrote on his Instagram profile. But that was not the case, as stated in the autopsy.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed this Wednesday that the actor, known for his roles in series such as Desperate women o Big Kids, He took his own life after shooting himself in the chest with a shotgun. The forensic report states that his fiancée found him sitting and collapsed on the bathroom floor with a firearm next to him and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Speculation about his death

The interpreter’s wife called 911, the emergency service, which could only confirm his death. Paramedics and authorities responded and confirmed the death. The document states that the actor took his own life while his fiancée was sleeping. The autopsy has put an end to all speculation about Alec Musser’s death. One of them stated that the American was in a delicate state of health due to COVID.

Professional colleagues mourned the death of the actor. Adam Sandler publicly expressed his condolences after hearing the news. I loved this boy. I can’t believe he’s gone. A wonderful and fun man… A truly sweet heart of a person.

