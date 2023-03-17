A soldier from La Plata shot a man and the neighbors saved him

The Police arrested this Thursday a Chief Petty Officer of the Marine Infantry of the Argentine Navy who was shot by a man in the middle of the street for reasons that are the subject of investigation. The authorities indicated that the defendant was in plain sight “under the influence of alcohol” and revealed that it was the neighbors who prevented the attacker from murdering the victim, who had to be urgently transferred by his brother to the Gutiérrez Hospital.

Police sources explained to 0221.com.ar that the dramatic event occurred in 2 and 515 bis, of Ringuelet, and they became aware of the case as a result of a 911 complaint by a group of alarmed front members who, upon hearing the detonation and the screams of the victim, ran to their aid. According to his account, The infant, who was in civilian clothes, shot the other man at point blank range and was found struggling with him, so the neighbors prevented everything from ending in tragedy with just enough.

“A shot was heard and several terrified neighbors came out to verify what was happening. After a few minutes, a person was heard asking for help and when a young man went out to see what was happening, he found a very harsh scene: the attacker was on a person lying on the floor”told this medium one of the witnesses of the dramatic event and then added that “at that moment he held the attacker’s weapon to prevent him from executing him”.

In the midst of the commotion, those present managed to reduce and immobilize the non-commissioned officer and waited at the scene until the arrival of the agents who finally transferred the attacker to the headquarters of the Sixth Police Station, where he was detained for the crime of “abuse of weapons and injuries”. In the place, meanwhile, the weapon used during the attack was also seized, a 9-millimeter Bersa Thunder pistol.

The authorities are now waiting for the recovery of the victim, who is now out of danger, so that they can take a statement from him and try to figure out how and why the savage aggression took place. The neighbors, for their part, stated that they had already heard the defendant knock on the door of several houses during the early hours of the morning, clearly drunk, but no one had come to the door.