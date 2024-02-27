A story of growth, flowers and magic in Cuban hands

ORLANDO.- Geraniums are vibrant, they offer color and joy in all spaces, but above all they are persistent. Its flowers insist on remaining splendid throughout climatic transitions, doing their job fully. This is also Yissel Karst and perhaps because of so many similarities this is his favorite plant.

With 22 years as part of Walt’s Horticulture team Disney World , Yissel says that he arrived in the United States when he was only 19 years old, without knowing English and practically nothing about caring for plants or flowers. She only had the hope of meeting her father and achieving a better future.

I arrived from Cuba looking for the American dream. My dad who already worked at Disneyhe gave me the option to study, but I wanted to start working, So we applied in the same department and since then I have been here in HorticultureKarst says and adds that her story is a family one, since not only her father worked for many years in the company, but her mother, her stepfather and her husband are also cast members.

Like that of many immigrants, Yissel’s story is full of challenges. Learning the language was the first great difficulty, but that did not cloud the luminous energy of youth. I had the desire and ambition to grow in this country. Being in Cuba I did not imagine that Disney was an immense universe full of opportunities, I discovered that when I arrived, I went to the park and I understood that the most magical place on earth, and that’s how I still see it now. We are part of the magicdice.

In Cuba we had school in the countryside, it was the only experience I had with plants. In fact, when my mother left for a few days to visit my grandfather, she left me in charge of his plants and when she returned they were all dead, she says with a laugh while contrasting that her job is to take care of them and maintain them so that they are always at their best. beautiful possible.

In addition to finding a job, Yissel also learned the importance of the work of the entire Horticulture team in telling the stories that millions of tourists enjoy at Walt Disney World. Plants and flowers are the perfect complement to create the settings and atmospheres that make us feel like we are in a fantasy world. That’s how powerful they are. I feel that I have a special connection with them, they talk to me, they tell me that they need water and when I go to the parks as a visitor I spend the time looking at them, examining that they all look perfect.

01_Flower Festival Epcot_Yisselb.jpg Yissel Kars arrived from Cuba and soon joined the Disney Horticulture team. She already has 22 years in this job that she defines as her home. (Photo Courtesy Walt Disney World)

Although her specific position is Planned Work Specialist, Yissel explains that she and everyone who is part of the Horticulture team are constantly on the move, doing something new every day and materializing the ideas of the creative teams. And this department, founded in 1966, is not only in charge of the thousands of plants that adorn the four theme parks, Disney Springs and the Disney hotels, but also those that are used in special events such as marathons and festivals that are held. all year round

In this way, it is not difficult to conclude that the most challenging event for this department is the Epcot International Flower & Garden Festivalwhich marks the beginning of spring with the color and freshness of more than 200 thousand plants displayed in more than 70 topiaries, arrangements and inspiring gardens.

The most anticipated flower festival

He Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival It offers, as Yissel explains, an immense fusion of colors and ideas throughout the park.

At the Festival there are many things different from those seen in other times, not only is great creativity displayed in the gardens and arrangements, but also tea, cocoa, and mango plants are exhibited, there are various samples of ornamental plants and fruit trees, Karst explains enthusiastically and adds that one of the best aspects of his job is participating through plants in the telling of magical Disney stories.

The Festival will be taking place from February 28 to May 27 and will be exhibiting the spectacular figures of Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, one of the new topiaries of the festival; Figment, the iconic dragon that will be in the newly inaugurated Celebration Gardens and Princess Tiana in The American Adventure pavilion, among many others.

In addition, as is usual at these festivals, a wide gastronomic offer will be presented with almost 20 stalls inspired by the colorful enthusiasm of spring; a daily musical proposal within the framework of the Garden Rocks Concerts, and many special activities to generate unforgettable experiences for adults and children.

And it is those memories that remain that motivate people like Yissel, who after 22 years of work highlights how proud she is to be part of a team that loves to bring happiness and joy to all visitors. I love that and maybe that’s why time has passed so quickly. I have grown as a professional, as a woman and as a mother at Disney. It has been a natural growth, like that of plants, and I think I still have a lot to learn, he concludes.