A “strong storm” arrives in La Plata and the red alert is deactivated due to heat

La Plata remains on guard due to the forecast of strong storms for this Wednesday, which could bring the long-awaited relief and cut the tremendous heat wave that has been affecting the entire region. The National Meteorological Service activated the yellow alert since “the area will be affected by storms of varying intensity, some of which may be locally strong. The main associated risk is that of abundant rainfall in short periods. The fall of hail and localized strong gusts. Accumulated precipitation values ​​are estimated between 15 and 40 mm, with local foci greater than 50 mm.”

On the other hand, it deactivated the red alert due to high temperatures on a day in which the maximum reaches 32 degrees. For the morning, where the thermal sensation was already close to 30 degrees at 6 o’clock and in some neighborhoods they woke up with a few faint drops, isolated rains were expected and they were present very lightly. Already in the afternoon, storms were expected that, according to the SMN, would be strong, and that they would last until night. While the wind will blow from the northwest and rotate to the northeast.

By Thursday the temperature will drop, according to the agency’s extended forecast. A minimum of 22 degrees and a maximum of 29 degrees are announced, with isolated storms throughout the day. Towards night the water would loosen but the cloudiness would persist.

While on Friday an air mass from the south will enter, so the thermometer will oscillate between 23 and 30 degrees, although we will have to wait until Saturday for relief to finally be felt since a maximum of 26 degrees and sky are expected mostly cloudy. During Sunday, a special day for La Plata due to the classic dispute between Gimnasia and Estudiantes en el Bosque, the same conditions will be maintained although there is a chance of rain.