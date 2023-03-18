A teacher was fired for being gay and the students closed the school in protest

“Being gay doesn’t make you bad teacher“. High school students andn Durango protested and closed the school over the dismissal of a teacher allegedly for being gay.

Boys and girls stood outside the school with signs that said “we only demand respect”, “if you say you’re doing the right thing why don’t you run to the bully”, “Homosexuality is not a disease, homophobia is”.

Students protest the dismissal of a gay teacher

In accordance with local mediaon March 15, students of the Ignacio Comonfort secondary school They demonstrated at the facilities over the dismissal of a teacher, allegedly for being gay.

But that’s not all, they also denounced that the director of the institution is involved in issues of harassment and touching towards the students.

The students affirmed that the director of the school would have fabricated evidence against the teacher to be able to dismiss him. A student, interviewed by local media, stated that the director made it clear that he did not love the teacher because he was gay and that it seems fair to them.

“It did not appear to us that he did everything underwater and he did not even give notices to the people that he should have done to proceed to run to the professorthey said.

School authorities came to the place to promise the students that they will attend to the complaints and seek to solve the problem. Apparently they would have fired the teacher for “improper behavior” since he uploaded videos to the internet showing the faces of minors.

