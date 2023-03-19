A teenager died after being run over on Route 17 and they are looking for those involved | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Sunday March 19, 2023 | 9:55 a.m.

A teenager between the ages of 15 and 17 this morning, after being hit by a red vehicle while walking on the side of Provincial Route 17.

The tragic incident occurred around 6, at kilometer 11 of the aforementioned provincial artery, in the jurisdiction of the town of Eldorado.

The troops from the local police station arrived at that place and on the scene they found a lifeless body on the asphalt. When touring the surroundings, they ran into plastics from a red vehicle, for which it is presumed that it was rammed. The victim has not yet been identified by police.

At the scene, the staff of the Criminalistics Division carried out the rigorous tests to try to establish the circumstances of the event. For their part, the members of the jurisdictional police station seek to locate the driver involved.