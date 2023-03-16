A tower for Berlin’s City West: Europa-Center is planning a 300-meter high-rise

Our newsletter brings you, dear readers, news from the twelve districts of Berlin and has meanwhile been subscribed to more than 275,000 times throughout Berlin. With more than 37,000 subscriptions, Charlottenburg Wilmersdorf is the most read of our district newsletters and is always published on Fridays. You can order our newsletter from Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf and all other Berlin districts here free of charge: tagesspiegel.de/districts

Cay Dobberke reports from CHARLOTTENBURG-WILMERSDORF on the following topics, among others:

By far the largest skyscraper in Berlin is to be built on the Europa Center site. The owner has set himself this goal Christian Pepper set. The tower is planned to be 300 meters high on the site of the multi-storey car park and the “Thermen am Europa-Center”, which has been closed since 2020, next to Nürnberger Straße, real estate entrepreneur Uwe Timm told the Tagesspiegel on Thursday. So another 60 meters higher than a similar “vision” by Timm and the late architect Helmut Jahn from 2017. Timm was center manager in the shopping center and office complex, continues to work for Pepper and is a member of the board of the City working group. More about the plans and their chances of being realized in the newsletter, other topics this time include:

Greens want to govern with the CDU in the district

Karstadt department store on Wilmerdorfer Strasse has to close

Publishing house for theater and film literature celebrates 40th anniversary

Three years of corona pandemic: City Councilor for Health takes stock

Trade study shows how attractive City West is – but also names problems

Plans for town square presented

More than 1,300 objections to the new construction of the Funkturm motorway triangle

Stadtreinigung announces more “Kieztage” with bulky waste collection – but there are no dates for our district so far

Many shops in the Fehrbelliner Platz underground station are empty

