“A very special thing”: celebrity hairdresser confirms love for “You” star Lukas Gage

What has long been suspected has now come true: actor Lukas Gage (27, “The White Lotus”) and celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton (39) are actually a couple!

We hit the mark with our assumptions when BILD already reported on the couple at the end of February.

Back then, Gage sparked the relationship rumors with Appleton himself when he shared several photos on his Instagram account from their vacation together in Punta de Mita, Mexico.

Drew Barrymore tickled it out of him

Now the hairstylist spoke about how in love he is right now. On The Drew Barrymore Show, Chris was very open about his feelings.

“I’m so grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special,” he reveals.

“Love is a very special thing and I think meeting someone you connect with is so special.”

Barrymore praised Appleton to the skies, calling him “the best catch in the world”.

It has long been clear to the fans that something is going on between the two. The only question that remains is: will Luke soon confess to his new love? We are excited Photo: lukasgage/chrisappleton1//Instagram

A picture of Appleton and Gage from their trip to Mexico was also shown on the show.

In the social media post accompanying the video, The Drew Barrymore Show’s official account identified actor Lukas Gage as the man Appleton was speaking of, saying, “To love!”

Although Gage recently noted that he didn’t like the speculation surrounding his alleged relationship with Appleton, it seems the couple are now ready to tell the world their love story.

