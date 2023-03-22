A victim of trafficking told details of her relationship with Marcelo Corazza

This Tuesday, In A la Tarde (America), a young man contacted by Marcelo Corazza spokeLucas Benvenuto, and gave shocking information.

“I had the bad luck of running into him,” he said.

“Although I did not have economic problems, my family did not take care of me and that made me a door for those people. Yo at 11 I talked to someone online He told me that he was going to take me to McDonald’s and others, and I agreed.. I ran away from home and it was a week where I went from house to house to house and from person to person. That is where I met Jorge Corsi and Augusto Correa. These people abused me in every way.”began recounting and then clarified: “Regarding Marcelo, I want to clarify that I only talked and had sexual conversations. but I never found myself. Anyway, I was unlucky enough to run into him.”

“Nobody rescued me, I rescued myself. I decided to report when my mother died, which was when I was 18 years old. My captor is still free. There was never a response from Justice, “he continued.

And he indicated: “This person held me captive in a bookstore for 9 months later I found out that he filmed the rapes what he did to me He should be in prison and 20 days ago I ran into him on the street, I was a child again when I saw him “.” I would have liked to hit him but I couldn’t “, he concluded, visibly affected.

They released chilling details of the complaint against Marcelo Corazza

Today, in Intrusos (América Tv), they announced what the investigation that the Justice carried out to proceed with the arrest of the former Big Brother and producer of Telefe says. It was the journalist Javier Díaz who gave details of the case, in which Marcelo Corazza is involved.

“It all started in October when the victims came forward to testify. One of the victims recounts before the Justice that Francisco Angelotti introduces him to Marcelo Corazza. She takes him in her car to Plaza Miserere. The former Big Brother was there,” the A24 columnist began.

According to the file, the victim gets into Corazza’s vehicle and they go to another place: “Corazza drove to Costanera Sur. He parked the car, undressed and masturbated in front of the minor while he watched”.

Likewise, Díaz indicated that Francisco Angelotti recruited minors and adults in Oberá, Misiones, and took advantage of their delicate economic situation. “He offered them shoes, clothes and merchandise to achieve their goal,” he slipped.

Finally, in the American cycle they revealed that, for the moment, Corazza will not provide statements. “Corazza’s lawyers will catch up on the evidence that were collected before defining the legal strategy”, he closed.

Source: Success