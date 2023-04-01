A well-known soccer player crashed near Pereyra Park and wanted to escape: he was drunk

This Saturday morning the footballer Leandro Fernández was the protagonist of a crash when he was driving very close to La Plata and, due to the effects of alcohol, he hit another vehicle.

The former Independiente player was driving his Volkswagen Amarock truck and hit a Peugeot 207 at the height of the Alpargatas roundabout. The other car was driven by a woman who was traveling with her baby. There were no injuries.

A member of the Buenos Aires Province Police who was on duty was one of the first to arrive at the scene since, by chance, he was driving his car in that area with his family. He even assured that a few kilometers before the place of the accident, Fernández had passed him “at great speed and making abrupt maneuvers.”

It was this man who helped contain the soccer player who currently works at the University of Chile, who, in an obvious state of drunkenness, tried to run away, but was subdued by him and by police personnel. When a breathalyzer test was performed, she tested positive for 1.62 g/l in blood.

Because there were no injuries, the footballer was not detained. While the truck was seized and an infringement report was made with interference by the Provincial Court of Misdemeanors 01 of La Plata against the former Godoy Cruz and Independiente striker, among other clubs.

Fernández had traveled to Argentina because his club had given the soccer players three days off, between Thursday, March 30, and Monday, April 3. It will be necessary to see how this fact impacts his team, which is fourth in the championship and has the striker as one of its goalscorers so far this year with three cries.