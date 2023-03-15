A whole man: at 24 years old, this is how Carina Zampini’s son is today

One of the most beloved actresses in show business, is undoubtedly, Carina Zampini. Despite the fact that the host has had an acting career for many years, she decided to move away from the small screen some time ago and she is very relaxed with her low-profile life.

Lover of plants and home decoration, the famous Carina Zampini He captivates his thousands of fans by sharing part of his personal and family life with his son Manuel Arce, who is 24 years old and, unlike his mother, is not in front of the flashes.

Manuel Arce.

Through his Instagram account, which has more than 20,000 followers, the son of the actress Carina Zampini shares part of their daily activities. Among them, music stands out, since in one of the photos of him he can be seen in a booth as a DJ, in addition to being very funny with friends.

Son of Carina Zampini.

Manuel is the fruit of love between Zampini and Pablo Arce, from whom he separated in 2008 after 12 years of marriage. The 24-year-old is the only child he has Carina Zampini and every time he shares a photo with him, his fans sigh.

Carina with her son, the result of her relationship with Pablo Arce.

From what could be seen on his social network, Manuel is a producer of the radio program “Nothing to lose” on 105.5, as well as being immersed in the world of marketing and design. Undoubtedly, Manuel’s choices are very different from his mother’s, who has positioned herself over the years in the world of entertainment and will soon return to television.

The future of Carina Zampini on television

As revealed by La Pavada of the Crónica newspaper, the blonde will return to the small screen with a cooking cycle “Pasaplato”, which will be broadcast in the evening.

The lace returns to television.

As it became known, the famous would have already rehearsed in the Mayor studio for the new program that they are putting together with the production of El Trece. According to what La Pavada revealed, the cycle will be cooking and will have two chefs and the casting of at least 14 participants can be seen.