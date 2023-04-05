A woman and her four children were injured after an oversight in San Javier | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Wednesday April 05, 2023 | 6:21 p.m.

An oversight on Provincial Route 4, in the El Guerrero de San Javier area, left five injured: a woman and her four minor children.

According to what was reported by police sources, the incident occurred at noon this Wednesday. The family was traveling aboard a Chevrolet Joy that was crossed by a motorcycle -which fled the scene and the data is unknown-, which caused the 27-year-old girl in control of the car to lose control and get out of the roadway, ending in an inverted position among the weeds.

The spokespersons indicated that both the driver and her four children, between the ages of 5 and 11, suffered injuries and were taken by private means to the local hospital.