A woman entered more than 30 times to visit a prisoner from Las Flores with a stolen ID

A 23-year-old woman was charged yesterday for having used someone else’s ID to enter Penitentiary Unit number 2 “Las Flores” to visit a man who is detained in that establishment.

The criminal attribution was made before the judge of the Preparatory Criminal Investigation (IPP), Gustavo Urdiales, in a hearing that took place in the courts of the city of Santa Fe.

The Special Prosecutor Unit for Complex Crimes of the Regional Prosecutor’s Office 1 is in charge of the investigation. In this regard, it was reported that “the DNI that the accused presented to the prison authorities had been taken from another woman in February 2021.”

Fake identity

“Between Monday, May 30, 2022, and last Monday, the investigated – initials CMS – pretended to be the owner of the stolen DNI. She did it 37 times in which she entered the Las Flores prison to visit a man who is housed in that penitentiary establishment, ”the Prosecutor’s Office specified at the hearing. In addition, it was clarified that “with the false identity, the accused was registered as a partner of the detainee.”

The Prosecutor’s Office also reported that “on Friday, August 26 of last year, the investigated woman entered false information -corresponding to the holder of the DNI- in a public instrument that was certified by a notary public.” In this sense, she pointed out that she “did it to enable who she pretended to be to go to jail with a girl who is the daughter of the man who is being detained.”

The apocryphal writing was presented eight times in which the minor was allowed access to jail.

loans

At the hearing, the MPA also pointed out that “between Sunday, February 14, 2021, and Saturday, April 30 of last year, the defendant defrauded three credit entities to which she identified herself as the woman to whom the stolen ID belongs. ”.

“The investigated woman inserted false information in loan application forms and, as a result of the deception, she obtained approval to receive the required money,” it was specified. “Then, the defendant did not pay the monthly repayment installments of the credits, which caused economic damage to the holder of the DNI,” concluded the MPA.

crimes

The woman with the initials CMS was credited with the crimes of illegal use of a document corresponding to another person, repeated fraud and use of a false public document. In addition, she was accused of being a main participant in ideological falsehood.

Precautionary measures

As scheduled by the Office of Judicial Management (OGJ), the hearing in which the precautionary measures will be discussed will take place next Friday at a time to be confirmed.