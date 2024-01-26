A young Hispanic man is shot to death in a condominium in northwest Miami

A young Hispanic man was shot to death in an apartment complex in northwest Miami.

Freddie Cruz, spokesperson for the Miami Police, reported that at 6:00 am on Thursday they received a 911 call and when they arrived at the scene the victim was lying lifeless on the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds.

Neighbors heard between six and eight gunshots, he reported. America TeVe.

The man was attacked from behind, authorities detailed.

A woman said she saw two hooded men standing next to the victim, who had apparently arrived at the building in a white sedan.

“A burst was felt, it stopped and then two more shots were heard,” he said.

Police have not revealed the identity of the victim or whether he was visiting the building. In this regard, Cruz asked for help from the community to identify the suspects.