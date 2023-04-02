A young man was accepted to Harvard and his reaction was a rage on TikTok

The video was popularized on TikTok. (@tawanasauruswreck)

In the United States, the Harvard University accepted a young man and he received the news with his family. the moment turned viral on TikTok and aroused the emotion of many users on that social network.

In the video, the young man can be seen sitting in front of a computer with his parents in the background, while they wait to find out if he would be part of Harvard or not. They began to pass names and it is heard that the boy was rejected by some schoolsreason why it followed to the expectation while they ran the options.

In a moment, both the young man and the family lose control and begin to screamafter learning that the boy was accepted to Harvard University, reaching an achievement highly sought after by American students.

A young man was accepted to Harvard and his reaction went viral. (TikTok: @tawanasauruswreck)

“Proud of Tinaye. You have worked very hard for this. also eternally grateful and proud of Zimbabwean immigrant parents for taking a chance on us”, wrote the sister of the chosen one.

As expected, the clip quickly went viral on TikTok, where it has more than 16 million views, has almost three million “likes” and thousands of comments from users who reacted to the beautiful moment the family experienced.

“Crying with strangers is not my passion, it is my life purpose. Congratulations”, “The smile that I knew I would make it, how much I have cried”, “I loved your dad’s reaction” and “And here I am suffering and saying ‘they didn’t say Harvard, Harvard is missing’” are some of the messages on the post.

