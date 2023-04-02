A young man was delayed for illegally hunting with three greyhounds in La Plata

Police officers arrested a young who was infringed by hunt animals illegally. The boy was discovered in the area of ​​the intersection between Route 36 and Route 2where he was illegally walking a group of dogs.

They intercepted the person involved in 19 years old at the height of kilometer 70where was walking with three Greyhounds that were not his property; this was discovered by the Police, which earned him the complaint.

It is worth noting that in recent days different reports of greyhound losses in the area was what caught the attention of the police, who did not hesitate to delay the adolescent who handed over the dogs without problem so that a case could finally be opened for him. “illegal hunting”.

At the moment, attempts are being made to contact the owners of the dogs that did not have any identifying object. If you cannot find your home, the transition or adoption of a new family will be sought.