A young man was shot in the clavicle in an attempted robbery

A 24-year-old man had to be hospitalized on Saturday night after receiving a shot from a firearm in the area of ​​the clavicle in the context of an alleged robbery that took place in the Parque del Sur area of ​​the city of Santa Fe.

The criminal episode occurred after 9:20 p.m. and took place in Uruguay and Arturo Illia. There, according to police sources, a group of men aboard different motorcycles approached the victim and shot him to steal his vehicle.

The bullet hit the victim’s clavicle area, for which he had to be transferred to the José María Cullen hospital, where the doctors verified the presence of a firearm wound. near the neck.

The event was initially reported by the Cullen hospital police detachment and later referred to the First Section, which by jurisdiction carried out the first proceedings and reported what happened to the prosecutor on duty from the MPA Special Homicide Unit.