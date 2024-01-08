A YouTuber who jumped from Neymar’s cruise ship into the sea is presumed dead

He cruise most anticipated of all time has ended with a tragedy in just three days on the road. A Brazilian YouTuber, Carlos Candreva, has been presumed dead after seven days of searching in the ocean. The 32-year-old content creator jumped from the 15th floor of the MSC Preziosa.

According to several Brazilian media reports, Candreva He was traveling with the model Vitoria Brbara Momenso. Apparently, the two maintained an open and romantic relationship.according to the Brazilian Metrpoles, they had an argument as a result of an attack of jealousy from the youtuber. While I was in the bathroom Carlos took my cell phone. I didn’t even know I had the password. He saw my conversations with other men and sent screenshots to friends saying he was thinking about killing me.relat.

Carlos amag with jumping and after pronouncing the words Do you doubt it? I jumped into the water. There were people nearby, but no one reacted. He was close to the stairs and there was no way to run after him. He was very fast, he regretted it. As soon as it fell, the cruise ship teams began the search, but finally the Navy had to take charge. We inform you that, due to the passage of time, the search area is already too large, they confirm in a statement.

The victim’s family accuses her partner

Any resemblance between Momenso’s version and that of Candreva’s family is purely coincidental. Those close to the victim point to his partner as being responsible for the incident. He was practically ruined because she consumed him financially. She paid for the trip because it was her dream. She will never admit it, but she is responsible for what happenedthey defend.

The event took place on the high seas, more than forty kilometers away from the nearest land point, which was the island of Alcatraces., located on the northern coast of the state of So Paulo. In the place, with an area of ​​less than 2 square kilometers, there is no known human life.