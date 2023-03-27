A14: Construction work between Dornbirn-Nord and Dornbirn-West

Two lanes in each direction remain open to traffic, access is possible via the Dornbirn West and Dornbirn South junctions.

Since March 13, 2023, roadway renovations and repairs to the bridges in the area of ​​the A 14 Rheintal/Walgauautobahn between the Dornbirn-Nord and Dornbirn-West junctions have been ongoing. Because there will be significantly more traffic at the beginning of the spring trade fair in Dornbirn, ASFINAG is once again providing information about possible alternatives for access and exit:

Significantly more traffic around the fair

Because the construction work can lead to traffic obstructions in the area of ​​the Dornbirn West junction, drivers are asked to use the Dornbirn-Süd junction or the lower-level road network to get to the Dornbirn Spring Fair as an alternative route to Dornbirn-West, especially when there is heavy traffic.

Important: Two lanes remain open to traffic in each direction, access via the Dornbirn West and Dornbirn Süd junctions is possible at any time.

In 2023, two kilometers of roadway in both directions will be renovated and a total of six bridges in this area will be renewed. The Dornbirn-West junction will also be renovated.